Signs of encouragement

Mayfield said the kids knew when the bus turned onto their street and some of them would be waving even before we got to the house. She said it always made them smile and feel special seeing a new and different encouraging sign every morning.

"What a wonderful way to start the day," Mayfield said. "I could see that the couple enjoyed doing it as much as we did seeing them. That made it even more special to me. They put so much thought and time and love into their signs with awesome art work."

Mayfield said she can not describe in just a few words how special the England's made them feel every morning.

"We miss seeing them smile and wave," Mayfield said. "It wasn't just the great signs they made. It was them standing out on the front porch with big smiles and waving, no matter the weather."

Fredericktown R-I Parent Missy Bowman said the England's and their signs were a highlight to her family's morning routine.

"My kindergartner and first grader were excited to see them waving and smiling each morning," Bowman said. "We always slowed down, so we could read the signs. Even though we did not personally know them. We will miss seeing them every morning."

"We were asked if this also raised our spirits," Cynthia said. "The last day, we filled the bushes in front of our home with the signs. Darwin made a big 'Good Bye' one. We stood by the sign waving at all our new friends with tears."

