I realize the first day of fall was actually toward the end of last month, but as each new day passes, we see more and more signs of fall every day.

As I may have said before, fall is one of my favorite times of the year. I thoroughly enjoy watching the colors of the trees changing. Can’t help but marvel at the beauty of God’s creations each and every new day. I like seeing the pumpkins and gourds and mums decorating people’s homes and store windows. As well as the Halloween decorations. But personally, I’m not fond of the scary items.

Some of my family and I sit out on the porch swing and hand out candy and watch the children come up the sidewalk, all excited to get a treat. And it’s very nice seeing so many parents walking with them and enjoying the evening together. A time for fun together and not bad experiences.

I enjoy the cooler evenings and warm days. Being able to open the windows and have the fresh air flow through one’s house is nice. No AC either. Of course, it does require some running of the furnace on those chilly mornings and evenings. Even some vests or wraps or sweaters are needed, but a crispness in the air that makes ones steps a little quicker.

A nice cup of warm apple cider or hot chocolate will warm the body and spirit too. Pumpkin flavors are in everything one could want to eat or drink. Maybe too much for some people. But just enjoy what you like because before long, we will be on to the peppermint phase.

Concerning sports, baseball is nearly over (poor Cards), but football and auto racing are still in full swing as well as hockey. So, there’s always something to watch or participate in. If you like outdoor sports, deer and turkey season hunting are always a big thing too. My suggestion to everyone is find something you enjoy doing during this time of the year and make the most of it.

Look around for the ‘signs of fall’ and appreciate what God has given us to enjoy. Happy Fall everyone.