Silver Haired Legislature meets again

The 49th Annual Conference of the Silver Haired Legislature took place at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City on Oct. 18-20.

The 65 delegates in attendance chose their Top Five Priorities and formulated plans to advocate for senior issues during the coming legislative session. Aging Matters, which serves the Southeast area of the state had three Senators and seven Representatives at the session.

After spirited debates in the Legislative chambers, the delegates chose these issues as their Top Five Priorities for the 2023 legislative session:

No Income Tax on Social Security Income Real Estate Tax Relief for Seniors Absentee and Early Voting for Seniors Increase Medicaid Asset Level Authorize the Department of Health and Senior Services, Section for Long Term Care, to Include Dementia Specific Training in Licensure for Health Facilities Accepting Dementia Patients

Anyone interested in learning further details about the priorities of the Silver Haired Legislature is encouraged to call or e-mail Jackie Dover, Aging Matters 1-800-392-8771 or email at jdover@agingmatters2u.com.

Missouri’s Silver Haired Legislature was founded in 1973; the first in the nation after the Older Americans Act was amended to include advocacy groups. The SHL is composed of fifteen volunteers from each of the ten statewide Area Agencies on Aging. These 150 senior advocates, elected by their peers, identify and advocate for issues critical to older Missourians.

Elections are held in May and after the election and appointing of officers, the local SHL delegates meet to discuss issues that affect Missouri seniors. Each AAA’s delegation can submit up to seven proposals they have voted as important to them, their area and the seniors of Missouri. A smaller committee then considers these proposals and similar proposals are combined and then the approved proposals are debated in a model legislative session patterned after the MO General Assembly.

The requirements to be a SHL delegate are that one should be able to travel to Jefferson City and/or Cape Girardeau for meetings, be 60 years or older and reside in the area they wish to represent. It is beneficial for the elected person to be able to send and receive emails, because when the state legislators are in session things happen quickly and many times, you are contacted on the day of a hearing asking you to contact your state legislator the same day. The other obvious requirement is that one should be interested in the betterment of the lives of Missouri senior citizens.

Each SHL delegate is active in his or her community and SHL delegates work all year as advocates for senior issues. They are kept abreast of proposed legislation and stay in touch with the legislators. Many of the legislators contact the SHL delegates asking for their input on proposed legislation. If you would like more information, please contact Aging Matters. Because, Aging Matters.