Silver Mines Recreation Area opened for the 2019 season on March 1.
Located in Madison County, this Mark Twain National Forest recreation area offers camping, hiking, picnicking, and access to the St. Francis River.
The 2019 season will be kicked off in a big way March 22-24 when the Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships are held on the St. Francis River. Event organizers, participants and volunteers will set up camp at Silver Mines for the duration of the races and activities. For more information about the 2019 event or about the Missouri Whitewater Association, visit https://missouriwhitewater.org/.
Bill Andersen, the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District recreation manager who oversees operations at Silver Mines, suggested that visitors bookmark the website known as Recreation.gov.
“Campsite reservations can be made at Recreation.gov for Silver Mines and other federal facilities throughout the United States," Anderson said. "There, you will find information about the recreation area, the activities available, driving directions, and detailed campsite information, including prices.”
Many people come out to Silver Mines Recreation Area for just the day. Andersen explained day-use pass options.
“A daily pass is $3 and it allows you to access the river, hike, and picnic in the recreation area," Anderson said. "Annual passes are now available for $20 and the purchaser can visit Silver Mines an unlimited amount of times during the calendar year.”
Day-use passes may be purchased at the Potosi Ranger Station, or from the on-site managers at Silver Mines Recreation Area.
Jim and Doris Rehkop are the on-site managers for Silver Mines, and they work hand-in-hand with Andersen to ensure you have the best visit possible. The Rehkops have been working there for nearly 10 years. Visitors can find them at the host site in the Riverside Camping Loop. If not there, look for their golf cart and they won’t be far – most likely they will be found cleaning restrooms, campsites, or mowing grass.
The Rehkops are responsible for maintaining the grounds, picnic areas and campsites during the recreation season. Visitors who have met Jim and Doris will tell you that they are always ready to help you, whether you have questions about the campground or local area, or just need some campfire wood or ice. You won’t be sorry if you stop at the host site to say hello and visit with them.
Silver Mines Recreation Area is located on Highway D, just south of Highway 72, about five miles west of Fredericktown.
The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. You can reach us by calling 573-438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, follow us on Twitter @marktwain_nf, and like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.
Mark Twain National Forest – It’s All Yours.
