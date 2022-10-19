 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sixty new Cub Scouts enjoy activities at S Bar F Ranch

  • 0

Sixty new Cub Scouts and their families recently enjoyed a fun-filled day when they explored S Bar F Scout Ranch, located south of Farmington on US 67, and then participated in a variety of activities.

The activities included fishing, a pontoon boat tour of Nimms Lake, leather working, a visit with the Wolf Creek fire trucks, meeting some of the camp’s horses, archery, BB guns, and hiking to Castle Rock.

According to Maddie Lasewicz, district executive of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA, a couple of Cub Scouts from Pack 3404 in Arcadia Valley said, “This is the best day ever.”

Lasewicz continued, saying, “Thanks to our generous sponsors, Raider Mechanical and Hammack Advisory Group, over 50 of these families were able to participate in the day and earn their first Cub Scouts patch for free. The Ozark Trailblazers District serves youth in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Reynolds and Madison counties.

People are also reading…

"Membership is growing, and we have a calendar full of fun events planned for the fall. If you are looking for fun family activities, look to your local Scouting units. You can find Cub Scouts packs and Scouts BSA troops in your area by going to beascout.org

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, a United Way agency, provides youth with character development programs and values-based leadership training. The Council, one of the largest in the nation, has more than 25,000 youth members and nearly 12,600 adult volunteers. They come from 63 counties in southeast Missouri, southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

For more information, call 314-361-0600 or visit www.stlbsa.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto, 14, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in St. Louis. She was born December 2, 2007 in Silverton, Oregon, the daughter of Je…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Fredericktown Elementary School recently honored three staff members who have fought cancer over the past year.

Debra Sue Miller

Debra Sue Miller, 68, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 29, 1954, in Farmington, Missouri to B…

Rachel Ann Long

Rachel Ann Long, 41, of Marquand, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born August 24, 1981, in Bellview, Illinois to David and Linda (Barn…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Ross Edward Faires, 53, of Fredericktown, to Harvetta Marie Sutton, 48, of FredericktownByron Micheal Lord, 20, of Marquand, to Brittney Nicol…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: John E. McCarver & Edna Marie McCarver to Derrick BarnesWD: Orville White & wife to 5M Rentals, LLCWD: Steven D. Luck to James Lew…

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born July 20, 1942 in St. Louis, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News