Sixty new Cub Scouts enjoy activities at S Bar F Ranch

Sixty new Cub Scouts and their families recently enjoyed a fun-filled day when they explored S Bar F Scout Ranch, located south of Farmington on US 67, and then participated in a variety of activities.

The activities included fishing, a pontoon boat tour of Nimms Lake, leather working, a visit with the Wolf Creek fire trucks, meeting some of the camp’s horses, archery, BB guns, and hiking to Castle Rock.

According to Maddie Lasewicz, district executive of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA, a couple of Cub Scouts from Pack 3404 in Arcadia Valley said, “This is the best day ever.”

Lasewicz continued, saying, “Thanks to our generous sponsors, Raider Mechanical and Hammack Advisory Group, over 50 of these families were able to participate in the day and earn their first Cub Scouts patch for free. The Ozark Trailblazers District serves youth in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Reynolds and Madison counties.

"Membership is growing, and we have a calendar full of fun events planned for the fall. If you are looking for fun family activities, look to your local Scouting units. You can find Cub Scouts packs and Scouts BSA troops in your area by going to beascout.org”

The Greater St. Louis Area Council, a United Way agency, provides youth with character development programs and values-based leadership training. The Council, one of the largest in the nation, has more than 25,000 youth members and nearly 12,600 adult volunteers. They come from 63 counties in southeast Missouri, southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

For more information, call 314-361-0600 or visit www.stlbsa.org