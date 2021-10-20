Skinner to promote new book

Fredericktown native Jack Skinner will promote and sign his book, “Sentimental Journey,” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 23 at the Farmington Public Library and Nov. 2 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
According to Skinner, the book is about the life and times of a boy growing up around the time of World War II.
Skinner grew up in Fredericktown, attending school here and working as a clerk in the local store.
“I look back at my life and memories of Fredericktown, when the mines were going strong, the shoe factory had two shifts, and all the little stores on Main Street were serving the needs of the community,” he said. “The town was small enough that most people knew everyone else. The shopkeepers called you by your first name and it was just a slower-paced time in life.”
Skinner asked readers to picture two people sitting on a bench in front of the Madison County Courthouse or on the front porch of the old store at Castor Station, talking about good and bad times, the government, the Cardinals and the price of wheat — telling tales stretched just a little.
“I look back with fond memories of the happy times around Fredericktown and Madison County, when the town was much like Mayberry RFD," Skinner said. "I wrote an article or two about those times and they were well received on social media, so I wrote a few more. And then, Madison County Historical Society wanted copies. I was challenged to continue writing, and did so for another two years. I hope, as the person reads my book, it will ignite a spark, a memory of time in their youth when every day was an event."
Skinner has a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master's Degree in Elementary Administration from Southeast Missouri State University and an Advanced Degree with the University of Missouri St. Louis. He spent 30 years teaching in the Farmington School System and served in the National Guard for 23 years.