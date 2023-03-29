The seventh annual Transition Fair, sponsored by the Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley School Districts, brought together almost 100 students from 11 schools.

This year's theme, was "Slam Dunk Your Future!"

The goal of the Transition Fair is to provide students with disabilities information on educational and job related services and programs which are available to them as they begin planning for their futures.

The day started out with an inspiring keynote by Executive Director of Disabled Citizens Alliance for Independence, Dr. Dennis Atkins. The theme of the speech revolved around being the best you can be and never letting your disability hold you back. Atkins not only works with disabled citizens, he is also a disabled citizen himself as he is visually impaired.

Atkins began with a joke, saying if he gets turned around, it was up to the crowd whether or not to turn him back around because it won't make any difference to him.

"I got to put a smile on your face," Atkins said. "Today is an exciting day for your future. I'm glad to get to come here and visit with you and talk with you."

Atkins said, he has had a lot of amazing joy in his life, and it does not matter what age you are. It is never too late to obtain your dreams.

Atkins said he has an eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. He has lost all his vision but can see a little bit of light. He described it as having a dimmer switch that was slowly turned down every year.

Atkins has accomplished many things in his life from earning his doctorate and buying land to start his own farm to climbing a mountain and running marathons.

Atkins said he started running long distance after he graduated college in 1978. He said he logged his miles from that point on and when he hung up his running shoes in August of 2022 he had logged 112,000 miles. This included three full marathons.

He said, learning to run and not being able to see where you are running had its challenges.

"I went out in the subdivision where we lived and I taught myself how to run in the dark," Atkins said "I ran into cars. I ran into mailboxes. I ran into fire hydrants. Some of you may have heard me tell the story about, there was a moving van unloading furniture and I proceeded to run right up the ramp and right into the back of the moving truck."

Atkins did not let these setbacks stop him from learning to run because he said you can not be afraid to pursue your dreams.

"The reason I did that is I knew I was going to have struggles in my life, and you're going to have struggles in your life," Atkins said. "There's going to be peaks and valleys. There's going to be things you have got to overcome. You have to learn. You need to get as much education as you possibly can. When you go interview for a job or when you graduate or you go to apply for colleges, you want to put your best foot forward."

Atkins said, no matter what you do, the most important thing is to get out of the house and go do something for somebody else.

"People will forget what you say," Atkins said. "They'll forget what you do, but they will never ever forget how you make them feel. Feel encouraged. Feel happy. Put a smile on your face. Go learn. Build a strong work ethic. Everyone in this room, I can't wait until you experience the joy, the happiness and the true blessings that I have in my life."

During his entire speech, Atkins had the attention of every single person in the room. He inspired and lifted the spirits of not only the students but the staff and volunteers who were attentively listening.

After the keynote, students enjoyed visiting with vendors and learning about interview skills and budgeting. Before they loaded on the buses to go back to their schools, the students were given the opportunity to go through the Game of Life simulation.

Students chose a career, bought a house, bought a car, and then paid for expenses such as insurance, taxes, utilities, students loans and food. Before tallying up their budget sheets, they spun the "that's life" wheel where they were given a random life event which either added expenses or gained them an unexpected income.

At the end, everyone was a winner getting to choose a treat and learning some important budgeting lessons. In the end many students could be heard saying they should not have let the car salesmen talk them into the nicer car.

All in all, the day was a success and the students left with their heads spinning with ideas and smiles on their faces, and the volunteers were already talking about next year's Transition Fair.