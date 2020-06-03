Slides, sparklers and an empty pool

Bastie said, if the city could get the filters and masks, she could train the guards in just a couple of days, but they would have to hire all the applicants to have enough staff.

"You hate to do it, but I think we need to pursue not opening it this year," Alderman Paul Brown said. "You are talking about being up to, 2.5 months if best case scenario happened and we know the best case scenario rarely happens."

"I just hate it for the kids and the community," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It's a major loss for them, but if it's not realistic. It's not realistic. With it closed, hopefully we can get a lot of repairs done that need to be done."

"It is a very hard decision," Harbison said. "It was not something that anybody wanted to make."

After discussing all the options, the council decided there were too many unknowns, and the odds were not in their favor. The aldermen voted not to open the municipal pool for the 2020 season.

Mayor Kelly Korokis then asked the council if they would consider doing fireworks on the Fourth of July.