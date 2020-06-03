Slides, sparklers and an empty pool

At its May 26 meeting, the Fredericktown City Council voted to reopen playgrounds, contribute to fireworks and not open the pool for the summer.
An ordinance passed at the meeting states restrooms, concession stands and bleachers will remain closed, but playgrounds, parks and sporting fields will be opened and allowed to operate.
During work session business the topic of opening the municipal pool was revisited.
Assistant City Clerk Theresa Harbison said the city is still waiting for the masks and filters to come in which are required to perform safety breathing. She said the company is filling orders as fast as it can but it could still be three to four weeks before the city get its order.
"We are having trouble getting bleach to disinfect with, you are allowed one gallon. That is not even close to enough," Harbison said. "Toilet paper is also another issue for the pool but that is something that everybody is struggling with as a business."
Fredericktown Municipal Pool Manager Audra Bastie said the uncertainty has caused concerns with her summer staff who have began to look for other employment.
"My guards are asking because they are going to get other jobs," Bastie said "If we hold them off any longer, I'm going to lose some of them."
Bastie said, if the city could get the filters and masks, she could train the guards in just a couple of days, but they would have to hire all the applicants to have enough staff.
"You hate to do it, but I think we need to pursue not opening it this year," Alderman Paul Brown said. "You are talking about being up to, 2.5 months if best case scenario happened and we know the best case scenario rarely happens."
"I just hate it for the kids and the community," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It's a major loss for them, but if it's not realistic. It's not realistic. With it closed, hopefully we can get a lot of repairs done that need to be done."
"It is a very hard decision," Harbison said. "It was not something that anybody wanted to make."
After discussing all the options, the council decided there were too many unknowns, and the odds were not in their favor. The aldermen voted not to open the municipal pool for the 2020 season.
Mayor Kelly Korokis then asked the council if they would consider doing fireworks on the Fourth of July.
"I did hear that the Optimist Club is not doing the Fourth of July fireworks this year, so I wanted to ask the alderman if they would consider the city doing fireworks for people," Korokis said. "We wouldn't have the big thing like we normally have, but at least do some fireworks. If we can find somebody at this time to do them."
The council decided to put $1,500 towards the fireworks and at least have a small display. The city will also see if anyone else in the community would like to contribute.
The council heard from Kevin Kemp regarding league play baseball and softball. Kemp brought concerns to the board regarding a waiver the city has requested each league sign.
Kemp said he was concerned about the leagues signing a waiver in addition to each player.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the goal of the waiver is to ensure the leagues promote social distancing, telling people to spread out and follow the guidelines put forth.
"To some degree we can try, but I'm not Eric (Police Chief Hovis). I can't make them," Kemp said. "I can't make everyone do it. You can only do so much, and we would try. I would try my very best. I do try very diligently to protect the city's interest."
The council and Kemp discussed the possibility of acquiring a form of insurance and agreed to work together to try and make league play possible for the community.
"We definitely don't want to run everybody up to Farmington to play ball," Polete said. "We want to utilize the fields we have in town."
Brown brought up discussions regarding repairs to the ladder truck at the fire department and then the council went into closed session for one contract matter and one personnel matter.
During regular session the council passed three ordinances. The first increased the number of packaged liquor licenses from one per 600 people to one per 400 people.
The second was to open the parks including the playground and the third was to update the policy regarding security deposits.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is June 8 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!