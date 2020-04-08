Slow road, learning as we go

Reutzel said he wants to get back to normal as soon as possible and suspending door to door delivery could play a part in getting back to normal sooner.

"I think we will do everything we can to figure out who can and who cannot pick up their meals," Reutzel said. "It will be stated, if you cannot come get your meal, we will find a way to get it to them, particularly the ones who have free and reduced lunch."

Reutzel said he has been told by some receiving the meals that they do not have to have it but are instead getting it to keep people in the district working.

"Really no one is losing work because of this (ending deliveries)," Reutzel said. "We've been paying everybody, and we would just keeping paying them like everybody else."

Reutzel said the district has not had a financial strain yet and probably would not see one until next year because of sales tax money. He said employees from OPAA, who are not employed by the district, went home and are currently drawing unemployment.

"I want them to eat. I do, but you've got to think big picture," Reutzel said. "I want to go back to school May 1 so bad. This is not fun."