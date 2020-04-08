Slow road, learning as we go

The Fredericktown School Board held a special board meeting, March 31 at the Fredericktown High School Cafeteria to discuss changes due to COVID-19.
The meeting began with an outline of plans to continue virtual learning as the school closure continues through April 30.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the new assignment packets will go out April 15.
"This is due to timing, getting teachers in, getting in their assignments prepared," Reutzel said. "We are going to bring them in, in small groups and that kind of thing. It will take a few days to make copies and things like that."
Reutzel said the first round of assignment packets went through April 6 and students were scheduled to start spring break, April 9. He said this would essentially mean there would be a three day gap.
"That will give everyone time, they won't feel rushed," Reutzel said. "They will be able to do it and do it well other than just trying to throw something together quickly."
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said the district wants to encourage the parents to honor the Easter break that was already planned.
"Give the kids a break from the work over that period," Henson said. "It made sense for us to go ahead and wait until the 15th to get the new assignments out. Some of them may still be working on the packets from before."
Henson said they are just trying to keep kids engaged and continue to give parents resources so they can help them engage.
"We don't want to stress them out," Henson said. "We don't want to burden them with too much because we know a lot of them maybe don't understand it."
Henson said his wife and himself are both educators and are having a hard time adjusting.
"It's different, and everybody is trying to catch up," Henson said. "We thought the last thing we wanted to do was to start dumping all this information to our parents. It's going to be a slow road, and it doesn't have to look like a classroom. We are just trying to keep them engaged with the school district."
Reutzel said these assignments will be collected once students return to school and should be kept in a safe spot. He said these enrichment assignments will not negatively effect grades.
"No student grade will end lower than their third quarter grade after assignments during the closure are reviewed," Reutzel said. "These assignments can only improve their grade up to one letter grade."
High school students enrolled in dual credit however will have different expectations to earn their college credits.
"Dual credit right now, Mineral Area College is telling us if these kids are going to receive dual credit for these courses they have to cover all competencies for that course," Henson said. "Dual credit teachers are going to have to work a little bit harder."
Henson said principals, teachers and staff have done a fabulous job through this difficult time.
"This has forced some tech on our teachers, and they are getting good at things that normally were way out of their comfort zone," Henson said. "I think when we come back this fall we will have a lot more tech savvy teachers than we did before. You've got to look for the silver lining."
The board then discussed its meal delivery plans which, since the meeting, have been suspended.
"The county health department is recommending that we stop door to door delivery," Reutzel said. "There's 60 people in the middle school cafetorium. That's what it takes to serve those meals."
Reutzel said his concern is with the 60 people gathering together to make the delivery possible and not so much with the handling of food.
"We would only need about six people to hand out food curbside," Reutzel said. "You reduce that ten times."
Henson said one of their fears is, whether they are delivering or not, it would only take one test coming back positive for anybody that worked with the delivering process and the whole thing would be done.
"Nobody wants to (end door to door delivery), we all want to serve the kids food, but the facts are we have to keep public health and safety," Board Member Kristen Starkey said. "I hate it, but we are still going to do what we can."
Reutzel said he wants to get back to normal as soon as possible and suspending door to door delivery could play a part in getting back to normal sooner.
"I think we will do everything we can to figure out who can and who cannot pick up their meals," Reutzel said. "It will be stated, if you cannot come get your meal, we will find a way to get it to them, particularly the ones who have free and reduced lunch."
Reutzel said he has been told by some receiving the meals that they do not have to have it but are instead getting it to keep people in the district working.
"Really no one is losing work because of this (ending deliveries)," Reutzel said. "We've been paying everybody, and we would just keeping paying them like everybody else."
Reutzel said the district has not had a financial strain yet and probably would not see one until next year because of sales tax money. He said employees from OPAA, who are not employed by the district, went home and are currently drawing unemployment.
"I want them to eat. I do, but you've got to think big picture," Reutzel said. "I want to go back to school May 1 so bad. This is not fun."
The district plans to keep providing meals throughout the closure with pickups taking place between the middle and high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no meals prepared April 9-14.
Before adjourning, Starkey challenged the board to be thinking about the senior class and try to come up with an out of the box idea to celebrate their achievement if the district does not return to classes. She said they all want to give them their moment.
Reutzel said prom and graduation are not off the table, and he hopes to have both events once everything is back to normal. He said it would be strange, but it could be held in June or July.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
