Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday is a fun way to support local businesses and find some great Christmas Deals. Starting at 10 a.m., Nov. 26, shopping will begin with many of the local shops offering special deals just for the day.

There will be pop up shops along the main streets and courtsquare. Currently 15 popup shops are scheduled to participate.

Similar to past year, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have a drawing for a prize at the end of the shopping day. This year brochures with information can be picked up at any MCCC member stores.

There will be 12 "visit-to-win" stores. These are businesses which are members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. If you visit them all, you will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

"We will have the 'visit-to-win' stores again and once you get all of them initialed on your brochure, you can return them to any of the MCCC member stores," MCCC event chair Tessa Rehkop said. "This is our way of highlighting those businesses that are members of the chamber."

MCCC member stores include: Artesian Springs Soap Company, Chuck's Short Stop, Country Lane Florist, Cowbell Cafe, Georgie Kay's Boutique, Madison Medical Center Gift Shop, Silvermines Quilts & Antiques, Thal's Hardware, The Crazy Wildflower, The Pig BBQ, Thrive & Shine and Tis the Season.

Rehkop said, there are too many deals to list them all, but almost every storefront will be offering deals, giveaways and prize drawings.

"There will be lots of fun, festive things to enjoy from the stores besides just shopping," Rehkop said. "Thal's Hardware will be serving hot cocoa and cookies. The Crazy Wildflower is turning into The Grinchy Wildflower for the day and will be visited by a live Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, as well as food trucks and hair feathers. Georgie Kay's always has a fun photo opp. This year the Optimist Club will be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a fundraiser and Santa will be available for pictures at the Madison Medical Center Gift Shop for a donation to the MMC Auxiliary."

Rehkop said, it is really important to support local shops because most of that money will go right back into the community.

"Small Business Saturday is important in small communities like Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "This is a day to remind people to support the local businesses."

Rehkop said, not only does Small Business Saturday help the local owners, but 67 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community, so it helps everyone. This amount is through sales tax, but most importantly, by supporting your neighbors and fellow community members.

"This event means so much to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce," Rehkop said. "We'd like to thank all the shoppers and business owners that make this day so fun and festive."

There are many great shops, including pop-up shops, opening up for the day or setting up in the square with more signing up to join the fun daily. To stay informed on deals being offered, visit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and join the Small Business Saturday-Madison County, Mo event page.