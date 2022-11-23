Small Business Saturday this weekend

Small Business Saturday will start at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, with many of the local shops offering special deals just for the day and popup shops located around the square.

Similar to past years, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have a drawing for a prize at the end of the shopping day. This year brochures with information can be picked up at any MCCC member stores.

A few of the fun things happening around town include, Thal’s Hardware serving free hot cocoa and cookies, the Grinch and Cindy Lou will be visiting The Crazy Wildflower, and Georgie Kay’s is planning a fun photo opp and of course deals.

This year the Optimist Club will be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a fundraiser and Santa will be available for pictures at the Madison Medical Center Gift Shop for a donation to the MMC Auxiliary.