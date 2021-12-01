Small Business Saturday Victoria Kemper Dec 1, 2021 19 min ago 0 1 of 5 Tessa Rehkop feeds "Chanel" an Ike's Special, a free hot dog, from the Iron Dogz Catering food truck during Small Business Saturday. Victoria Kemper Maghan Rehkop and Annie Boren were ready for all the Small Business Saturday fun at The Crazy Wildflower. Victoria Kemper Mattie Jo Sitze, right, and Kindle Sitze greet customers at the hot cocoa photo op outside of Georgie Kay's Boutique on Small Business Saturday. Victoria Kemper Charley and Carter Rehkop came out to support Furever Paws and Claws and meet Santa during Small Business Saturday. Victoria Kemper Clara Basden sold handmade yarn gnomes at a pop up shop during Small Business Saturday. The gnomes are part of her FFA Project. Victoria Kemper Related to this story Most Popular Council discusses Prop P spending decisions The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of city police officers was discussed during the work … Biden's bankrupt bill This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundam… Madison County Land Transfers WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. KellyWD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. ReardenWD: STL Properties LLC to M… Local honored for successful rescue One of our own, Erika Burns, was honored with a certificate of recognition from Missouri Governor Mike Parson for heroic efforts. Jay Scott Jett Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the s… R-I spotlights Fredericktown High School This month at Fredericktown High School we are excited to share all the service projects that have benefited our community this month. Samantha Jean DeShaney Samantha Jean DeShaney, 55, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Louis, a daughte… Council discusses Prop P spending decisions The topic of using public safety tax (Proposition P) revenue to increase the pay scales of the city police officers was discussed during the w… Norma Lee Tripp Norma Lee (Rainey) Tripp, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Norma was born May 2… James Bland Cooper James Bland Cooper, 44, died Wednesday, November 17, 1921 in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1977 in Fredericktown, the son of Loy Melvin a…