Small Business Saturday is bigger than ever this year thanks to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and all the local businesses in Madison County.

Starting at 10 a.m., Nov. 28, shopping will begin with many of the local shops offering special deals just for the day. There will also be pop up shops along the main streets and court square, weather permitting.

Make sure to stop by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce booth, set up on the south side of the Madison County courthouse, to pick up a brochure of information about businesses having sales and participating in the day.

"Shoppers will have the opportunity to be entered in several prize drawings if they visit businesses that are members of the Chamber of Commerce," MCCC President Tessa Rehkop said. "Get your brochure signed at each stop and then return it to the chamber booth before 4 p.m."

Rehkop said there will also be a fun photo opportunity at the chamber's booth to help kick off the Christmas season.