Small Business Saturday is bigger than ever this year thanks to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and all the local businesses in Madison County.
Starting at 10 a.m., Nov. 28, shopping will begin with many of the local shops offering special deals just for the day. There will also be pop up shops along the main streets and court square, weather permitting.
Make sure to stop by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce booth, set up on the south side of the Madison County courthouse, to pick up a brochure of information about businesses having sales and participating in the day.
"Shoppers will have the opportunity to be entered in several prize drawings if they visit businesses that are members of the Chamber of Commerce," MCCC President Tessa Rehkop said. "Get your brochure signed at each stop and then return it to the chamber booth before 4 p.m."
Rehkop said there will also be a fun photo opportunity at the chamber's booth to help kick off the Christmas season.
"Small Business Saturday is important in small communities like Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "This is especially true in 2020 during the pandemic when a lot of people will be turning to online shopping for their holiday gifts. This is a day to remind people to support the local businesses that have been hit especially hard by COVID-19."
Rehkop said, not only does Small Business Saturday help the local owners, but 67 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community, so it helps everyone.
"To allow safe shopping at our local shops, we'll be encouraging mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing," Rehkop said. "Also, most of the local shops have their own Facebook pages so if you don't want to get out and about we encourage visiting those to order online."
Rehkop said MCCC representatives have personally visited retail businesses in the community to encourage them to host a deal for the day. She said the chamber has also worked hard to promote the local deals via their website and social media.
"My goal is to not only boost sales to local businesses but also to create a fun, holiday atmosphere for shoppers in our cute little downtown," Rehkop said. "A lot of the locals wish our downtown was busier and this is one day out of the year that we can make that happen."
Some of the deals being offered Nov. 28 include:
- First State Community Bank will be offering a free "Survival Kit" with hand sanitizer, bottles of water, candy and a shopping checklist.
- Country Lane Florist & Gift Shop will be offering all candles, wax melts, clothes and boots buy one get one half off, all purses 20% off, and it will hold a drawing for two winners to each receive a $25 gift certificate to Main Street Fashions.
- Tis the Season will have door prizes and refreshments.
- The Crazy Wildflower, set up at Beaver Valley Golf Club, is giving away a gift to the first 25 customers to spend $25 and anyone who spends $50 will be entered into a drawing.
- IBS/Brick & Mortar is giving away free gift cards up to $25 and shopping totes, while supplies last. It will also have a live window display featuring "It's a Wonderful Life."
- Chuck's Short Stop will be giving away a free Chuck's Short Stop logo koozie with the purchase of a 12 pack or larger of soda or beer, while supplies last.
- Silver Mines Quilts & Antiques is offering 20% off.
- The Game Room is offering $15 all-day passes, normally $30, passes can be used same day or taken as a gift card to be used later.
- Seabaugh's Furtniture & Appliance is offering 20% off, excluding appliances.
- Divine By Design is offering $2 off any hair service.
- Country Touch Massage Studio is offering 1-hour massage gift certificates for $45.
There are many other great shops opening up for the day or setting up in the square with more signing up to join the fun daily. For a full updated list of businesses visit the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or madisoncountycc.com/sbs
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!