Smith calls for impact analysis of IRS spying scheme

The Biden Administration claims its policy is targeted at wealthy Americans. But the recently suggested reporting threshold on gross inflows or outflows of $10,000 from any personal or business bank, loan, or investment account would allow the IRS to monitor account activity for any American who spends $833 per month, or $28 per day. Additionally, while the proposal would exclude wage and salary earners, it would impact millions of working Americans who earn income that is not reported on traditional W-2s. This idea is also being put forward at the same time that the Biden Administration wants to give $80 billion to the IRS to double its number of agents in order to target more Americans.