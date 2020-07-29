Smith, Hawley author bill to safeguard Service Members’ Right to Carry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the U.S. Military Right to Carry Act to allow members of the United States Armed Forces to renew their concealed carry permit by mail if they are stationed outside of the state. States that fail to comply run the risk of losing federal funding.

Smith was notified of this problem by an active duty service member from southern Missouri who was stationed at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina. After reaching out about how to renew a concealed carry permit, he was told by county officials he had to visit the office in person and be physically living in the state of Missouri to complete his renewal. This was not possible. Often, because of their service in uniform, military members are unable to travel back to their home state to take care of these types of personal matters.

Smith was seriously concerned about any impediment standing in the way of an American’s Second Amendment rights, let alone those of our service members. He introduced this legislation to make it absolutely clear that the burden is on the states, not on our service members.