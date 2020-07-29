Smith, Hawley author bill to safeguard Service Members’ Right to Carry

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the U.S. Military Right to Carry Act to allow members of the United States Armed Forces to renew their concealed carry permit by mail if they are stationed outside of the state. States that fail to comply run the risk of losing federal funding.
Smith was notified of this problem by an active duty service member from southern Missouri who was stationed at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina. After reaching out about how to renew a concealed carry permit, he was told by county officials he had to visit the office in person and be physically living in the state of Missouri to complete his renewal. This was not possible. Often, because of their service in uniform, military members are unable to travel back to their home state to take care of these types of personal matters.
Smith was seriously concerned about any impediment standing in the way of an American’s Second Amendment rights, let alone those of our service members. He introduced this legislation to make it absolutely clear that the burden is on the states, not on our service members.
“The brave men and women of the United States military should not face any discrimination when it comes to their concealed carry permits,” said Congressman Smith. “If a member of the U.S. Armed Forces holds a concealed carry permit, they should be able to renew that permit by mail or be treated as a resident of the state in which they are stationed. My bill is a critical step in ensuring the constitutional rights of our military members are protected regardless of where they’re stationed, allowing them to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Senator Hawley joined Congressman Smith, introducing the legislation in the Senate. He talked about his commitment to standing up for our men and women in uniform.
“The military men and women who serve our country shouldn’t face endless red tape in order to exercise their constitutional right to carry firearms and maintain their concealed carry licenses,” said Senator Hawley. “I’m proud to stand up for our service members and for their Second Amendment rights with this legislation.”
