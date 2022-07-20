Smith helps fight administration’s secretive inflationary spending

Last week, House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith (Mo.), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), and House Committee on Financial Services Republican Leader Patrick McHenry (N.C.) introduced the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation (REIN IN) Inflation Act. The bill would require the administration to publish the inflationary impact of executive actions before enacting them.

“The Congressional Budget Office has confirmed that President Biden’s executive actions are costing taxpayers at least half a trillion dollars with zero input from Congress, adding more fuel to the inflation fire sparked by reckless one-party Democrat spending," Smith said. "The enormous price tag of these actions, conducted in secret without Congressional approval, speaks to how far President Biden is willing to go in order to enact his reckless, far-left spending agenda. America is hurtling towards a recession, and rather than lowering prices and restoring economic stability, Washington Democrats are reviving their reconciliation bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars and levies a trillion-dollar tax increase on families and small businesses. President Biden has demonstrated that he neither cares about, nor is willing to address, the record high inflation affecting American families, which has risen 13.8% since Joe Biden took office. I thank Chairwoman Stefanik for her leadership on this bill and hope Congress will intervene to require some much needed transparency on the hidden costs being passed on to working families because of Joe Biden’s executive actions.”

Specifically, this bill would require the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to prepare a report including the inflationary effects for any executive action with an estimated impact of at least $1 billion. The White House would then have to report these findings to Congress each year to increase transparency and accountability over executive actions.

Already, President Biden has taken a number of executive actions that have exacerbated inflation and led to skyrocketing prices, including revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and embracing far-left climate policies. As the Biden administration continues to consider harmful economic policies like canceling student debt, this legislation would require them to consider and report the financial impact their actions have on hardworking Americans.

In Smith’s fight to hold the administration accountable for their reckless spending, he requested – and received – a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on the cost of President Biden’s executive actions. The study found that found President Biden’s overreach has cost taxpayers at least $532 billion.