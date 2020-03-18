Smith introduces bill to protect Missouri consumers

Specifically, the legislation targets those trying to sell goods and services deemed vital and necessary for the health, safety and welfare of others at an “unconscionably excessive price” during a declared emergency. Those who do, are punishable by up to $1,000 fine, and may also be punished by up to five years in prison.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of extreme price gouging on items like hand sanitizer, over the counter medicine, and medical face masks. In fact, weeks after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency, some products on Amazon were marked up nearly 50%. A package of Lysol disinfecting wipes, which are usually priced around $13, was priced at over $200. Congressman Smith says the point of this price gouging legislation is to protect the health and safety of all Missourians and prevent businesses and greedy criminals from taking advantage of vulnerable consumers.