Smith outlines for USDA policies to help farmers immediately

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) provided a list of policies to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue on March 25 to help farmers and producers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal outlined what executive steps the Trump Administration can take and what policies they can support to ease the burden on farmers during this difficult time.

The proposal included numerous ideas Smith gathered from conference calls he has held with individuals throughout southern Missouri. Last Thursday, he held a call with 40 farmers to solicit feedback about how they’re being impacted by the coronavirus and to hear their ideas for what would be most helpful in getting relief to America’s farmers right now. Additionally, he spoke with more than 80 small and family-owned businesses to hear what kind of immediate relief would be most helpful to them.

Smith wants to ensure their feedback is properly reflected and that their needs are being addressed.