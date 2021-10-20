Smith visits Allgier Farms during Farm Tour

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Madison County, Monday, as part of his annual Farm Tour. He visited Allgier Farms off of D Hwy and took a tour of the hog farm.
The farm is currently owned by four brothers Phillip, John, Mark and Artie Allgier. The four along with the support and encouragement of their four sisters and entire family have continued the farm that has been in the family since 1908.
Artie said, in 1951 their dad built the hog barn but had been raising hogs before then. He said, at the time, that barn was the largest hog barn in Madison County, and it is still in use today.
Earlier in the morning the brothers said they rounded up and sorted 80 hogs which will be shipped to market next week. Each hog currently weighs more than 275 pounds, and by the time they get to market, will be around 280 pounds.
Smith said, he remembers seeing hogs being raised everywhere when he was growing up in the 1980s and 1990s.
Artie said the farm has 2,000 acres of land spread out across the county. Not all of it has hogs on it. He said the hogs are all raised old school, in a pasture, outside other than when they go to market.
As Artie drove the truck through the lots, he pointed out huts throughout the hills. The huts had sows, mother pigs, with their piglets nesting naturally.
"It is old school," Artie said. "It is very old school."
When asked if the pork tastes better naturally raised, Artie said everybody has different opinions but to him it definitely has a better flavor.
"The meat is darker," Artie said. "It just doesn't have a hoggy odor to me. We butcher a lot of hogs ourselves and, yes I think it does taste better."
Artie said the huts are what his dad used. He said, for a few years he tried moving them to the barn and experienced too much disease, so they put them back out and they have been that way ever since.
The rest of the tour showed Smith the "new barn" built in roughly 1973, a modified truck turned into a sun shade for the hogs, and lots of baby pig sightings.
As the truck drove past the lot with all the young pigs, Artie said, this is kind of the reward of farming right here whenever you see that.
Smith said he loves to come out during Farm Tour and hear what is on people's mind or what they are experiencing.
"I think it (Allgier Farms) is a great example of the family farms that we have throughout southern and southeast Missouri," Smith said. "This is a century farm, and it's good to have so many family members that are running the same operation where they were raised at. It's pretty special."
