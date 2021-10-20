Smith visits Allgier Farms during Farm Tour

"It is old school," Artie said. "It is very old school."

When asked if the pork tastes better naturally raised, Artie said everybody has different opinions but to him it definitely has a better flavor.

"The meat is darker," Artie said. "It just doesn't have a hoggy odor to me. We butcher a lot of hogs ourselves and, yes I think it does taste better."

Artie said the huts are what his dad used. He said, for a few years he tried moving them to the barn and experienced too much disease, so they put them back out and they have been that way ever since.

The rest of the tour showed Smith the "new barn" built in roughly 1973, a modified truck turned into a sun shade for the hogs, and lots of baby pig sightings.

As the truck drove past the lot with all the young pigs, Artie said, this is kind of the reward of farming right here whenever you see that.

Smith said he loves to come out during Farm Tour and hear what is on people's mind or what they are experiencing.

"I think it (Allgier Farms) is a great example of the family farms that we have throughout southern and southeast Missouri," Smith said. "This is a century farm, and it's good to have so many family members that are running the same operation where they were raised at. It's pretty special."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

