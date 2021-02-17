As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow day would turn into more than a week of time home from school and other activities.

The Democrat News spoke with four area families about how they have been passing the time and what a snow day is like for them.

"Snow days are some of the best memories I have of growing up," Missy Bowman said. "Especially in my teenage years. My hopes are that my kids can also look back on their snow days and have fond memories."

Bowman said she likes the extra family time.

"It is nice to have everyone at home together," Bowman said. "I know I should cherish these moments, because it won't be long until the kids are grown up."

Jenni Shell said the snow this year has been nice because she has been wanting a good snow or two for her kids to enjoy. Her daughter Leena said she has been able to go sledding but did not get to throw any snow balls and has had to sit inside because it is too cold outside to play.