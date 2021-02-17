Snow, snow and more snow

Maybe the weather this year is making up for lost time. My sister-in-law, who lives in Houston, sent me a picture this morning of the snow at her place. Bless their hearts, those Southerners are not used to the cold and snow and neither are their homes. Homes in the south are not built with any insulation, therefore their homes are not prepared for the forces that winter can bring.

Having been born and brought up in Florida, I never saw snow until my freshman year in college in Chicago. It was on my birthday in October of 1955. I was on the phone with my parents wishing me a Happy Birthday and someone in the dorm said it was snowing. I looked out the window, dropped the phone, and ran to get a better look. Everyone was excited and wanted to go out and enjoy the snow. I put on my coat, gloves, hat, and boots and out I went. It was absolutely beautiful and I had so much fun playing in the snow with all the others. We stayed outside way too long and when I came in my hands frostbit. It was so very painful and took me a long time to get over. I also ended up with pneumonia several times that winter, so I decided snow was pretty to view from the inside, but one must be careful how they react to it.