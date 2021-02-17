Snow, snow and more snow

We certainly can not say that this has been a "mild winter" for us, as it has been the last several years.
Maybe the weather this year is making up for lost time. My sister-in-law, who lives in Houston, sent me a picture this morning of the snow at her place. Bless their hearts, those Southerners are not used to the cold and snow and neither are their homes. Homes in the south are not built with any insulation, therefore their homes are not prepared for the forces that winter can bring.
Having been born and brought up in Florida, I never saw snow until my freshman year in college in Chicago. It was on my birthday in October of 1955. I was on the phone with my parents wishing me a Happy Birthday and someone in the dorm said it was snowing. I looked out the window, dropped the phone, and ran to get a better look. Everyone was excited and wanted to go out and enjoy the snow. I put on my coat, gloves, hat, and boots and out I went. It was absolutely beautiful and I had so much fun playing in the snow with all the others. We stayed outside way too long and when I came in my hands frostbit. It was so very painful and took me a long time to get over. I also ended up with pneumonia several times that winter, so I decided snow was pretty to view from the inside, but one must be careful how they react to it.
This winter reminds me that sometimes our seasons in life will be less tense than others. We get to go out and enjoy, but it doesn’t last long and doesn’t prohibit us from going about our usual lives.
Then comes the times that we seem to get hit with more than usual and wonder if we can make it or not. We may be hit with a medical problem. The death of loved ones. Loss of our job and family incomes. Added expenses in household repairs. Vehicle problems. And the list may be different for every individual, but it still exists. Those are the times we must rely on what we know to be true and constant.
For me personally, I turn to the One who promises He will never leave me or forsake me and will give me the wisdom of what I need to do. Maybe it will be a rougher period in my life than usual, but as I look around, there are always those who are experiencing more difficult challenges than I. Snow, snow, and more snow? Problems, problems, and more problems? Learn from your experiences, grow in wisdom, and give the Lord the glory for bringing you through whatever you might be going.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net