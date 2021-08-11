So, God made a Missouri farmer

These summer stops gave me crucial insights and feedback that helped me identify the most intrusive government regulations that hamper our nation’s farmers. I’ll never forget in the winter of 2016, less than five months after the conclusion of my summer farm visits, I met with then President-Elect Donald Trump’s team and provided them with regulation after regulation that farmers in southern Missouri had told me were hurting their ability to operate. Then, over the course of President Trump’s first year in office, he directly repealed, suspended, or removed more than half of the regulations identified by our area farmers.

These included a number of onerous regulations put in place by the Obama-Biden Administration, like the disastrous Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, which attempted to regulate any body of water, be it a ditch, pond or creek, passing through or standing on private land.

Throughout his entire time in office, whenever I met with President Trump, he always asked me what I’m hearing from farmers and how his administration could help. All told, he removed thousands of pages of red tape that was holding back American farmers and families, saving the average household over $3,000 per year in regulatory costs.