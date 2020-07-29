So you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 - now what?

What if you’re the close contact of someone who has been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive?

It’s a question Gough hears a lot.

“The person that’s been identified as a close contact has to quarantine,” she said. “But everyone else in the house can go about their normal day to day. It’s only the person that’s in direct contact with the positive case that has to quarantine. It doesn’t go beyond that level.”

But you should still be mindful.

“We would certainly tell them they could monitor for signs and symptoms for 14 days,” Gouffey said.

Do you have to quarantine for two weeks if you’re not showing symptoms? What if you test negative?

You should quarantine for 14 days after you were last exposed to someone who tested positive, Gough said.

“Even though you’re not showing symptoms, we ask that you monitor every day. We ask that you take your temperature,” she said.

Gough also said it’s not the best idea to immediately get tested after learning of an exposure because of the disease’s long incubation period.