Summer school, once viewed as a burdensome extension of the school year, has transformed over the years into something positive, fun and even a way to jumpstart a students' education.

At the elementary level, current students and incoming kindergarteners had a full agenda of fun Summer School activities.

"Jumpstart provides students with an opportunity to get acquainted with their new kindergarten teacher, their classmates, and their classroom expectations; making their first day of kindergarten much less intimidating," FES Counselor Audrey Tipton said. "Imagine starting your very first day of school and instead of seeing a room full of strangers, you see a teacher you’ve had fun with during the summer and a room full of friends."

Tipton said, Jumpstart is highly recommended and students who have participated in the program adjust to kindergarten with much more ease.

Kindergarten teacher Heather Miller said, becoming familiar with daily routines helps ease kindergarteners and their parents minds as they begin the regular year.

"It helps ease the students by providing them a 'sneak-peek' of what our school is like," Kindergarten teacher Macie Lunsford said. "They are able to learn the expectations to help them be respectful, responsible and safe learners."

Kindergarten teacher Abbey Keller said, Jumpstart allows all the teachers to create a positive classroom environment in a fun setting before the school year even starts.

"Many of the kids have not attended daycare or preschool," Kindergarten teacher Teresa Pogue said. "School is a big adjustment for them. When school starts in August, the Jumpstart kids feel empowered and not overwhelmed."

But Summer School is more than just incoming kindergarteners. Students of all ages come to the district for a few weeks of extra learning.

"The goal is, of course, to make learning fun," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "We run a 10-day program where students choose from several different class offerings. They are assigned to four classes: a morning class and an afternoon class for the first week, and a morning class and an afternoon class for the second week. At the end of each week, we have a field trip."

Clauser said, the first trip is to the theater to see a movie and Engler Park for a picnic, and the second is usually to the town pool to swim but, this year, Jump Start enjoyed a bounce house water slide and water games at the school.

This year's FES Summer School Classes consisted of Blast Off Into Outer Space, Camp FES, Crafty & Creative, Creepy Crawlies, Wonders of the Big Blue, Imagination Station, Let's go to the Zoo!, Mad Science Academy, Movie Madness, and Musical Madness.

This year FES has had an attendance rate of more than 55% of its students attending the Summer School Program.

At Fredericktown High School, students are focused more on getting ahead. The high school Summer School Program offers PE, Health, Intro to Computers, Personal Finance and credit/attendance recovery.

"It is a great benefit for students to get these classes out of the way," FHS Principal Craig Gibbs said. "It opens up their schedule to take other classes during the school year."

Approximately 200 high school students enrolled in this year's program.

As the educational landscape continues to evolve, one thing is clear, summer school has turned into an essential aspect of local student's academic journey.