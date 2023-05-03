Lauren Hale scored twice for the Cats, and Dani West scored the other goal. Gabbie McFadden had two assists. Hale and Aiana McLaughlin combined for the shutout in goal.

The Cats lost a pair of matches in the CHS Girls Shootout, Friday and Saturday. Friday night, the Cats played Troy to a 0-0 tie in regulation, but lost 4-2 on penalty kicks with Gabbie McFadden and Katie Crites scoring for FHS. Saturday, Fredericktown lost 8-0 to the St. Louis Patriettes.

The Cats lost 4-0 to Cape Notre Dame, April 25, here.

Fredericktown plays at North County, May 8.