{{featured_button_text}}
softball

Pitcher Kiley Elders gets ready to apply a tag on a Farmington base runner.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School softball team played five games in four days, beginning Thursday.

The Cats lost 17-1 to Farmington, Sept. 19, here. Catcher Brezlyn Boswell doubled and scored the Cats' lone run.

Saturday, the Cats played in the St. Pius Tournament. Fredericktown lost three close games. They fell 5-3 to the host Lancers, 14-13 to Valley Park, and 8-6 to St. Vincent. Alex Sikes had a double and walk and scored twice against St. Pius.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

September 23, the Blackcats lost 14-2 at Perryville.

The team hosts North County Thursday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments