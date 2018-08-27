Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Softball team opened the season in the North County Tournament, Saturday.

The tourney was moved to Ste. Genevieve due to weather.

In the tournament, the Cats lost 8-0 to the host Raiders. They lost 7-6 to Jefferson and lost 12-3 to Father Tolton.

In their first regular season contest, the Lady Cats won 21-9 at Jefferson, Monday. The junior varsity won 13-5 in three innings.

The Cats host Herculaneum, Wednesday.

