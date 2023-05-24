I have an older brother that will be 96 in two weeks.

He was a graduate of West Point in 1949, and soon afterwards he was sent to Korea to help command and fight in the war. After he recouped in Japan from his injuries, I will never forget the phone call my parents received that he was back in the United States and on his way home.

When he finally made it to our house, I remember my mother asking him what he wanted to eat. He was thin and looked so very tired and I’m sure she wanted to make sure he had whatever would make him happy. He asked for fresh tomatoes. He was tired of rations.

My parents made certain that for the next two weeks after he arrived home, no one bothered my brother. They wanted him to have the time to unwind, relax, recoup, and once again become a person who was not surrounded by tanks, helicopters, explosions, and fighting.

He would go out into the citrus groves by himself and just sit for hours by himself and listen to the birds, feel the wind, and hear the quiet. He needed that.

Years later, he would once again experience three tours of duty that occurred in the Vietnam War. This time back home would be different. He had to continue being a soldier. No time to unwind or readjust. Just keep moving forward.

That is what has happened to millions and millions of our returning veterans. Life goes on. Many have not been acknowledged for their years of service. Many have been abandoned by their loved ones.

Readjusting back into society is more difficult than expected and society has not been kind many times. But thank goodness for those who do honor, respect, and celebrate our heroes for their service to our country. May God bless every man and woman who has so faithfully served our country. May Memorial Day be a reminder to each of us (and our veterans) how very blessed we are to live in the United States of America. Thank you for your service to our country.