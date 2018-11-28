Well Big Bird is just a memory at this point, and I am still tired.
For me, one of the good things about an approaching holiday is that old overwhelming feeling that I must get busy and get my house in order before the big day comes. Yes, I know that nobody cares if my house is spiffy, except me, and that some women are always on the ready-for-anything, but that is just not my style. And, yes, I do know that the food and the presents are the main attraction, but since when does logic ever overcome how you feel? So I've always got to clean and rearrange my house, on top of everything else, at the last minute. However, once again, I did manage to make everything at least tolerable, if not spiffy and I and my family enjoyed a wonderful day of Thanksgiving together.
It is a good thing that I have these periodic spells of cleaning frenzy, for otherwise I might very well never pick up another mop. My normal housekeeping routine consists of long stretches of calm punctuated by furious upheavals, during which time some things disappear, other things reappear and I make the dust fly with that broom.
Now, I am thinking about something else that can easily become out of sight and out of mind. That would be your Bible, the very words of God, which could be compared to an authentic treasure map. Practically everybody has a Bible somewhere in the house but unread, it is useless. I am enclosing a quote from C.S. Lewis, taken from his book, Weight of Glory, concerning getting to know God and the Word He has given to the people he created, whom He loves very much.
"There are always plenty of rivals to our work. We are always falling in love or quarreling, looking for jobs or fearing to lose them, getting ill or recovering, following public affairs, etc, etc. If we let ourselves, we shall always be waiting for some distraction or other to end before we can really get down to our work. The only people who achieve much are those who want knowledge so badly that they seek it while the conditions are still unfavorable, for favorable conditions never come."
The Bible warns that we must seek God while He can be found. I believe this is a warning that we had better give Him, who is eternal, priority over all this disposable, perishable stuff and issues and people who have no power to save us. We need to get out a map and go for the gold.
