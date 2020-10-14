Some things don't change

As daylight hours fall, the landscape changes from vibrant shades of green to infinite hues of yellow, orange and brown. Many of us don’t look forward to moving our clocks back an hour, wishing instead to enjoy the scenery and cool evenings for as long as possible.

Fall is a special time of year on the farm with a kaleidoscope of sights and cacophony of sounds. Rural communities come alive with an energy fueled by a sense of pride and shared purpose. Combines dot the landscape day and night as trucks shuttle this year’s harvest to grain elevators. With the possible exception of time off for school sporting events, fieldwork continues as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Meals served on tailgates in a field often include several generations of family members. Everyone has a job during harvest, keeping the troops fed among the most important.

Fall is a time of when we reap the final remnants of the summer garden, the last few tomatoes to get us through the long winter. We vow to cut back on the amount of squash we’ll plant next year; distribution plummeting when neighbors started to lock their car doors. Mums provide a palette of color and late pumpkins are retooled for Thanksgiving decorations or target practice. Big bucks graze absentmindedly before a mid-November disappearing act that would make David Copperfield proud.