'Son Light Park,' newest park in town

The old "Community Garden" is now the newest park in town and has blossomed into "Son Light Park."

The land is now under new ownership, and Nancy Hale has spent countless hours this spring sprucing it up for the community.

As you enter the park, you will see beautiful flowers, a brightly colored picnic table, an inviting gazebo, and plenty of green space for a picnic or just a peaceful place to read a book. 

Hale said, she wants the community to know that Son Light Park is a place for everyone to come and enjoy the space. She hopes the community will take pride in this public space and strive to keep it clean and beautiful.

"Each year I'm going to add to it," Hale said. "It's not just a first year thing. This is here and ready to be enjoyed. It is a hands-on park. You can come in and work in the garden, picking up weeds or trash. You can come in, eat lunch at the picnic table. You can paint a rock and add it to the garden." 

Hale said, local artists are also welcome to display sculptures at the park if that is something they are interested in. However, all objects placed in the park are at their own risk. 

"People come in and walk their dogs," Hale said. "People come in and enjoy their lunch."

The park does have a perimeter fence, a gazebo to take a break in the shade, and a picnic table. Hale said, she is looking to add a few more picnic tables as well as a couple shade trees. 

Son Light Park is located next to NAPA Auto Parts on Lincoln Drive. The park is free and open to the public. 

If you are interested in helping with the Son Light Park, contact Hale at 573-783-5105

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

