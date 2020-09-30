Southeast announces 2020 commencement ceremonies

Southeast Missouri State University announces rescheduled, in-person dates for fall commencement ceremonies to honor spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.

Southeast will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Show Me Center. Southeast will also host commencement ceremonies for spring and summer 2020 graduates on Nov. 14 in the Show Me Center.

To reiterate, the Nov. 14 ceremonies are an opportunity for the University to recognize and celebrate the spring and summer 2020 graduates. Southeast was unable to host commencement for spring and summer graduates in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, but our students have remained resilient and we are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “Many of our spring and summer graduates expressed interest in their own ceremony, something we were unfortunately unable to do in May, but are committed to hosting this November. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to campus and to honor their achievements.”