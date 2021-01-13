Southeast announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:
- Taylor Allen of Silva
- Beth Bangert of Coldwater
- Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
- Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
- Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
- Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
- Austin DeGrant of Fredericktown
- Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
- Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
- Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown
- Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
- Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
- Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown
- Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
- Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
- Kyle Lauer of Fredericktown
- Ralph Patterson of Fredericktown
- Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
- Madison Reichert of Arcadia
- Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
- Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
- Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
- Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown
- Katelyn Young of Arcadia
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.