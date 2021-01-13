 Skip to main content
Southeast announces Fall 2020 Dean's List
Southeast announces Fall 2020 Dean's List

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Taylor Allen of Silva
  • Beth Bangert of Coldwater
  • Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
  • Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
  • Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
  • Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
  • Austin DeGrant of Fredericktown
  • Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
  • Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
  • Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown
  • Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
  • Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
  • Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown
  • Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
  • Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
  • Kyle Lauer of Fredericktown
  • Ralph Patterson of Fredericktown
  • Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
  • Madison Reichert of Arcadia
  • Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
  • Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
  • Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
  • Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown
  • Katelyn Young of Arcadia

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

