 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast announces Fall 2020 President's List
0 comments

Southeast announces Fall 2020 President's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

  • Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
  • Madison Reichert of Arcadia
  • Katelyn Young of Arcadia
  • Beth Bangert of Coldwater
  • Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
  • Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
  • Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
  • Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
  • Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
  • Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
  • Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown
  • Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
  • Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown
  • Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
  • Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
  • Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
  • Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
  • Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
  • Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
  • Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown
  • Taylor Allen of Silva

Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of…

+6
Snow Days
Democrat News

Snow Days

As the blanket of snow began to fall, last week, the eyes of school children filled with hopes of a snow day. Little did they know, their snow…

Douglas Eugene Smith
Obituaries

Douglas Eugene Smith

Douglas Eugene Smith, 51, died Friday, February 12, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born February 4, 1970 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri the son of …

Becky Shepard
Obituaries

Becky Shepard

Becky Shepard, 51, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born March 23, 1969 in Massachusetts, the daughter of Terry Joe and Jo Ann Rigg.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News