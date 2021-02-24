Southeast announces Fall 2020 President's List

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
- Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
- Madison Reichert of Arcadia
- Katelyn Young of Arcadia
- Beth Bangert of Coldwater
- Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
- Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
- Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
- Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
- Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
- Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
- Rachel Hamilton of Fredericktown
- Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown
- Katie Hendrix of Fredericktown
- Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
- Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown
- Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
- Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
- Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
- Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown
- Jonathan Starkey of Fredericktown
- Taylor Allen of Silva
Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.