{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

The following students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Jasmine Noel of Arcadia
  • Beth Bangert of Coldwater
  • Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
  • Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
  • Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
  • Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
  • Katie Kemp of Fredericktown
  • Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown
  • Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
  • Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
  • Taylor Allen of Silva

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments