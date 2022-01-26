 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southeast announces fall president's, dean's lists

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 president's list at Southeast Missouri State University: Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown; Beth Bangert of Coldwater; Dawson Buford of Fredericktown; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Ariah Schulz of Fredericktown; Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Josiah White of Fredericktown; and Katelyn Young of Arcadia.

Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University: Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Zach Link of Fredericktown.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

