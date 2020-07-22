Southeast announces Protect the Nest return to campus plan
Southeast announces Protect the Nest return to campus plan

Protect the Nest
Photo Provided by Ann Hayes

Southeast Missouri State University Monday announced its Protect the Nest Return to Campus Plan to guide students, employees and visitors as the University prepares for the fall 2020 semester.

The full plan is available at semo.edu/protectthenest and is the result of ongoing work of the University’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and its six subcommittees in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

Students will begin moving into Southeast’s residence halls in a redesigned process Aug. 15-21. Opening Week also has been reconfigured, and in-person classes will return with the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24.

The Protect the Nest Return to Campus Plan includes information on the fall 2020 academic calendar, residence hall move-in, coursework changes, classroom principles, health and safety practices, including the University’s face covering requirement, and much more.

University officials say the plan remains fluid. The Emergency Response Team, working under the auspices of Southeast’s Emergency Operations Center, continues to work in earnest to plan for the 2020-2021 academic year and to ensure continuity of operations. The plan will be updated and necessary actions will be taken as circumstances evolve to protect the health and safety of the University community.

For more information on the University’s response to COVID-19, visit semo.edu/covid. Those with questions may email COVID19@semo.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19?

