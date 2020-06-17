Southeast announces Spring 2020 Dean's list

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
- Taylor Allen of Silva
- Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown
- Beth Bangert of Coldwater
- Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
- Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
- Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
- Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown
- Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
- Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
- Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
- Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
- Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown
- Mya Middleton of Des Arc
- Luke Myers of Fredericktown
- Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
- Madison Reichert of Arcadia
- Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses. Grades of S are not considered standard grades and therefore are not used in the grade point average computation used to determine the Dean's List.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!