Southeast announces Spring 2020 Dean's list

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

  • Taylor Allen of Silva
  • Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown
  • Beth Bangert of Coldwater
  • Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
  • Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
  • Grace Bradford of Fredericktown
  • Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown
  • Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown
  • Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
  • Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
  • Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
  • Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown
  • Mya Middleton of Des Arc
  • Luke Myers of Fredericktown
  • Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
  • Madison Reichert of Arcadia
  • Mya Robbins of Fredericktown

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses. Grades of S are not considered standard grades and therefore are not used in the grade point average computation used to determine the Dean's List.

