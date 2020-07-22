Southeast announces spring 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring 2020 graduates.
- Jasmine Noel of Arcadia, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
- Shaina Duncan of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular, molecular biology, and biotechnology option.
- Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.
- Braden Matthews of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option.
- Jed Starkey of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.
- Trevor Jines of Marquand, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option.
Southeast reports 1,275 students earned degrees this past spring.
