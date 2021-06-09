Southeast announces spring 2021 President's List

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its President's List for undergraduate academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
Students named to the President's List earned at least a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
The following students from Fredericktown have been named to the President's List: Kylee Bastie; Lauren Bathe; Samantha Boyer; Gracie Flanagan; Lynsey Gulley; Savannah Hinkle; Amber Huckaba; Cody Phillips; Mya Robbins; Brady Rowl; and Ariah Schulz.