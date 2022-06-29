Southeast announces spring 2022 dean's list

The following students have been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University: Katelyn Young of Arcadia; Beth Bangert of Coldwater; Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Josiah White of Fredericktown; and Dakota Smith of Silva.