Southeast announces spring 2022 dean's list

The following students have been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University: Katelyn Young of Arcadia; Beth Bangert of Coldwater; Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Johnee Hargis of Fredericktown; Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Josiah White of Fredericktown; and Dakota Smith of Silva.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

