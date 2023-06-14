The following students have been named to the spring 2023 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Zach Link of Fredericktown; Katelyn Young of Arcadia; Lily Hovis of Fredericktown; Matthew Starkey of Marquand; Morgan Connell of Silva; and Dakota Smith of Silva.

Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.