The following students have been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Andi Sparks of Fredericktown; Brady Rowl of Fredericktown; Cora Spain of Fredericktown; Josiah White of Fredericktown; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Zach Link of Fredericktown; Katelyn Young of Arcadia; Lily Hovis of Fredericktown; Morgan Connell of Silva; Dawson Buford of Fredericktown; Paxton Clark of Fredericktown;Micah Heisler of Fredericktown; Matthew Starkey of Marquand; Daniel Gerler of Fredericktown; and Dakota Smith of Silva.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.