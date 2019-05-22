{{featured_button_text}}
The following students have been named to the spring 2019 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Taylor Allen of Silva
  • Elizabeth Bangert of Silva
  • Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown
  • Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown
  • Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown
  • Keegan Hemphill of Arcadia
  • Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown
  • Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown
  • Jasmine Noel of Arcadia
  • Cody Phillips of Fredericktown
  • Mya Robbins of Fredericktown
  • Jedidiah Starkey of Fredericktown

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

