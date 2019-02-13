Southeast Awarded 2019 Military Friendly® Schools Silver Designation
Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded the 2019 Military Friendly® Schools Silver Designation, ranking among the 2019-2020 list of “Better for Veterans” institutions identified across the country.
The Military Friendly® Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Southeast was evaluated using public data and responses from a survey completed by the University and was ranked in the large public category. The silver designation is awarded to schools that meet the requirements and score within 20 percent of the 10th ranking school in their category. Only a select group of institutions achieve this honor.
“I am so proud that Southeast has officially been recognized as a Silver designated military-friendly school,” said Amanda Woods, Military and Veterans Services officer and Veterans Administration certifying official with Southeast’s Office of Military and Veteran Services (OMVS). “It’s very rewarding to be recognized for the hard work we put in every day to provide the best service, assistance and support to our military-affiliated student population.”
The Military Friendly® Schools rankings are available at www.militaryfriendly.com, and the list will be published in the May edition of G.I. Jobs magazine.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. Of the 766 schools earning the "Military Friendly" designation, only 10 percent achieved the silver ranking.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
Dedicated, professional and military-affiliated staff members are committed to providing resources, information, and support to Veterans, military personnel, and their dependents, during their experience with Southeast, Wood said.
“Southeast and the OMVS have worked diligently over the last seven years to provide the best support and services to our military-affiliated students,” she said. We’ve implemented military-friendly policies and procedures, continue to seek out new possibilities and opportunities that make the University experience more accessible andand easy to navigate, and we provide a one-stop-shop kind of approach to student services and support, with our Office of Military and Veteran Services.”
Southeast’s Office of Military and Veterans Services, located on the third floor of the University Center, includes eight work stations with computers for studying, an entertainment lounge, a concession area serving coffee and light snacks, office spaces for visiting professional counselors, and Veterans Affairs education benefits certification.
The Office not only assists military and veteran students, but also their dependents. Great care is taken to provide professional, dedicated assistance and support to both veterans and their dependents. Additionally, the office helps align military-affiliated students with appropriate campus resources, such as the Academic Support Centers, Counseling and Disability Services and Career Services. The office also refers veteran students to various veterans’ service organizations in the area and other external organizations that may be able to provide additional support, which may not be traditionally offered in a university setting.
The Office of Military and Veterans Services also researches and advocates for opportunities to implement veteran-friendly policies, procedures, processes, events and support services, as well as hosts events and workshops for service members, veterans and their dependents. In addition, the office assists in the research and development of grant applications and other external funding proposals related to veterans’ initiatives.
Whether a student is looking for information on getting started as a student at Southeast, getting information on financing his or her education, or getting assistance with determining the eligibility and processing of Veterans Affairs and other military education benefits and incentives, the Office of Military and Veterans Services strives to provide the best service possible.
“We are vested in our students’ success, and the University staff and faculty go above and beyond so that our students have the resources they need to be successful in not only their academic objectives but also their personal goals as well,” Woods said. “Military-affiliated students can come to Southeast and earn their desired educational credential and move forward in their personal lives and professional careers.”
For more information about Southeast’s Office of Military and Veterans Services, visit https://semo.edu/veterans/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.