Families of Southeast Missouri State University students are invited to experience the campus and the City of Cape Girardeau Sept. 7-9 with a full schedule of activities on Family Weekend.
The jam-packed weekend offers something for everyone with fun-filled family-oriented events highlighted by a Redhawks football game on Saturday, Sept. 8.
“Family Weekend is an opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to host their families on campus for a day of fun and demonstrating their Redhawk spirit,” said Michele Irby, director of Campus Life and Event Services. “The schedule has a wide variety of events and activities so there should be a little something for everyone.”
Family Weekend at Southeast began in 1977 as “Parents’ Weekend” for the families of football players. It has since evolved into a weekend of activities for all students and their families.
Friday, Sept. 7
Events begin on Friday, Sept 7, at the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse, located at 1039 Bertling Street, with walking tours of the Charles Nemanick Alternative Garden and trails from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the greenhouse’s annual fall mum sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Arte Cubano,” an exhibit celebrating Cuban art at the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum located on Southeast’s River Campus, will be on display from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and highlights the island’s art which is incredibly diverse because of its blend of African, European and Latin/Caribbean influences. Add to these traditional roots the revolution of 1959, and Cuban art occupies a unique aesthetic place in the contemporary art world.
Southeast students and families are also invited to drop in and be creative at the Crisp Museum’s Make & Take Friday from 4-8: p.m. Art and craft supplies will be provided, while they last. During this time, they can also enjoy the museum’s opening receptions for “Arte Cubano” and Transition Spaces 18.2 “Gathered by the Sense,” an exhibit featuring a group of local artists. Admission is free.
An opening reception and artist talk with ceramic artist Joe Page is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Southeast’s River Campus Art Gallery, located in the Seminary Building Room 106. Page, who’s known for creating multifaceted installations that transform gallery spaces into immersive environments, will discuss his work and exhibit on display from Sept. 7-28.
The Saint Francis Dig for Life Challenge will take place Sept. 7-8 at the Show Me Center, Southeast’s Student Recreation Center and Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. For more information, visit http://www.showmecenter.biz//Content/EventDetails-5.aspx?EventID=2180.
First Friday with the Arts is a community-centered event in downtown Cape Girardeau from 5-9 p.m. Each of the galleries located in and around downtown Cape Girardeau participate in the monthly event by remaining open for later hours, hosting artist receptions and often providing live music, appetizers and beverages to visitors. The local businesses have joined the fun, staying open and often hosting their own exhibitions of regional artwork.
Closing out events on Friday will be a performance by Brothers Walker at Tunes at Twilight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more information on this free event, visit http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/tunes-at-twilight/.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Cape Riverfront Market, located on 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, will be open to the community and will feature musician Stan Hagis. For more information, visit http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market/.
The Saint Francis Dig for Life Challenge continues at the Show Me Center, Southeast’s Student Recreation Center and Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse will again be open for its fall sale from 9 a.m.-noon.
President Carlos Vargas and his wife Pam, right, greet families at the annual Breakfast with the President.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its annual Day on the River, giving families the opportunity to experience the mighty Mississippi River at Riverfront Park, located along the river side of the Cape Girardeau flood wall. Activities include boat rides and live aquatic animal displays. Participants can practice casting a fishing pole and see, touch and taste fish right out of the river. There also will be kids’ crafts and informational booths from many supporting agencies. Boat rides will take place every half hour, except from noon-1 p.m., and will be led by river biologists. Boat rides will be on a first come, first serve basis.
At 9:30 a.m., the SEMO District Fair parade begins at Capaha Park and heads west down Broadway to the Arena Park fairgrounds, kicking off this year’s SEMO District Fair.
On-campus events begin at 9:30 a.m., and students and families are invited to join Southeast President Carlos Vargas for breakfast in front of the Kent Library portico. In case of rain, the alternate location will be the University Center’s south dining room.
At 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. bus tours of the main campus, River Campus and downtown area will be offered. The 45-minute tours require a reservation, which can be made at the information tent.
Families are also encouraged to tour Academic Hall and its signature dome. Tours will be available from 10 a.m.-noon.
Athletics will have football tickets for sale in the University Center located at their table beginning at 10 a.m.
Family festivities will be held in the University Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Walking maps of campus will be provided, disc golf equipment will be available and flip photos, will be taken. Families may treat themselves to popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream, and the demonstrations will be offered by the Chemistry Club. A photo booth will be available, and families will enjoy visit from Rowdy, the Ukes of Hazzard Band, the Brothers Walker and much more. Events at Kent Library, located next door, will start at 11 a.m.
Dining venues will be open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the University Center’s third floor.
At 11 a.m. join the Southeast football team and Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band in a spirited Redhawk Walk to Houck Stadium. Then, cheer on the Redhawks at 1 p.m. as the football team takes on Dayton at Houck Stadium. Visit http://gosoutheast.com/ for more information.
The Crisp Museum’s “Arte Cubano” exhibit will return for public viewing from 1-4 p.m.
In the evening, the Dual Demo Derby will be held at the Grandstand at the SEMO District Fair at 6 p.m. Haunted walking tours, sponsored by Southeast’s Continuing Education, will start downtown at 6:30 p.m. at Art Van, located at 43 S. Main. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. To register, visit https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/xc3yfw70hma6v5/.
Sunday, Sept. 9
On Sunday, Sep. 9, the Queen of the Mississippi will dock at the Riverfront Park from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. While docked, passengers from all over the world will tour and explore Cape Girardeau’s historic downtown. Times are dependent upon river levels and currents.
Catholic Campus Ministries (CCM) will celebrate with a Mass on Academic Terraces at 11 a.m.
The Crisp Museum’s “Art Cubano” exhibit will be available for viewing again from 1-4 p.m.
Come cheer on the Redhawks soccer team in their match against Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. at Houck Field.
Closing out the weekend, “Cello Melodies from Around the World” performed by Dr. Sara Edgerton, professor of music and conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony, will take place at 3 p.m. in the Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall at Southeast’s River Campus. Tickets are $10, and $3 for Southeast students.
For more information about Family Weekend, contact Michele Irby at 573-651-5120 or visit http://www.semo.edu/campuslife/familyweekend/http://semo.edu/familyweekend for a full list of events and additional links.
