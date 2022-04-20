Southeast graduating BFA artwork on display

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art and Design presents the Spring 2022 Graduating Seniors Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Exhibitions April 18-May 14.

The Spring 2022 BFA Graduating Seniors Exhibitions mark the final work created by the graduating class of Southeast Missouri State University Art and Design students. Works presented will include digital art, graphic design, painting and sculpture, representing the broad expanse of Southeasts art and design programs and the creativity of its students

The exhibits will include the work of 13 Southeast student artists, which will be displayed in six groups.

At the River Campus Art Annex Gallery (340 S. Frederick St.):

• April 18-22; Reception April 22 from 5-7 p.m.--Matt Breeden of Wellsville, Mo. and Luke Hoffman of Marthasville, Mo.

• April 25-29; Reception April 29 from 5-7 p.m.--Amanda Matlock of Tamms, Ill., Kolebe Shanks of Sikeston, Mo., and Samantha Szevery of St. Louis.

• May 2-6; Reception May 6 from 5-7 p.m.--Logan Blankenship of Scott City, Mo., Lloyd Fletchall of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Melanie Reichert of Wildwood, Mo.

At the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins Center Hallway Gallery:

• May 2-6; Reception May 6 from 5-7 p.m.--Joe Dysinger of Chaffee, Mo. and Sierra Rau of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Riverside Pottery Gallery (121 S. Main St.):

• April 18-29; Reception April 22 from 5-7 p.m.--Grant Burrell of Bloomington, Ill. and Amber Huckaba of Fredericktown.

• May 2-13; Reception May 6 from 5-7 p.m.--Seraphina McAteer of High Ridge, Mo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0