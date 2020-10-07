Southeast invites prospective students to attend a Fall Visit Day, Virtual Expo Sessions

Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend Southeast Missouri State University’s Fall Visit Days and Virtual Exploration Weeks.

Fall Visit Day and Virtual Explorations are an opportunity for individuals interested in Southeast to visit the campus and see the wide variety of academic programs and services Southeast offers.

Students can learn about Southeast’s admission process, financial aid and scholarship opportunities; hear from faculty from academic departments; and interact with current Southeast students, said Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions.

“We just expanded our test optional admission and scholarship program to increase access and affordability for students,” she said. “I hope families can engage with us at one or many of these events so we can connect their interests to opportunities at Southeast.”

Fall Visit Days are scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24. Fall Visit Day will offer a walking tour of campus with a current student, admission and aid presentation, and information on the value of a college degree. Speakers will highlight Southeast’s high quality yet affordable academic programs, college planning and career services and ways to get involved and connected on campus.