Southeast Missouri Mining Part III at Ozark Regional Library-Ironton

At 6 p.m., Aug. 30, a the Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist living in Arcadia, will give a presentation on LiDAR. Many people will have heard how LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) topographic surveys, with their high spatial resolution and ability to see through vegetation cover, have helped find lost Mayan cities in Central America.

LiDAR data, with 1-meter (3-foot) spatial resolution, was collected over the Arcadia Valley in 2017 and is now available to the public. While not quite as exciting as finding a lost Mayan city in Guatemala, at Pilot Knob this data clearly reveals many topographic features created by mining activity in the 1800s.

This presentation combines historical Pilot Knob maps, photographs, LiDAR topography, and aerial photography to bring to life the mining activities between 1815 and 1980. The presenter has been fascinated with Pilot Knob since he first visited the Devil’s Icebox as a child and has been volunteering with the Fish and Wildlife Service as a tour guide on the mountain since 2018.

To sign up for a program reminder, call or visit the library. Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.

