Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown will host Jim Palmer and Jake Jones to discuss the Old Lead Belt, at 5 p.m., May 23.

Jake Jones is a local mining historian, having spent 8 years as a seasonal interpreter at Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills. Jake has conducted extensive research on mining throughout Southeast Missouri and since 2020 has been a major contributor to the "Missouri Mining History" Facebook page. Along with his work for the state and on social media, Jake has also volunteered his time to assist the Greene County, Missouri, Resource Management Department in their efforts to identify and date former mines of the "Pierson Creek" mining district.

His two-part presentation will focus on a prominent but often little known Old Lead Belt company and the discovery of later ore deposits in mid-20th century.

Part one will feature the history of original Doe Run Lead Company and its role in developing the Old Lead Belt as one of the St. Joseph Lead Company's competitors. Part two will feature history of the diamond core drill and its importance to mining, both locally and worldwide.

Prior to his retirement from the Missouri Geological Survey in 2006, Jim Palmer worked on a variety of geologic mapping and mineral resources studies, groundwater and environmental geology problems, and earthquake hazards. Jim continues to work as a consultant, but is primarily employed as a specialist in subsurface geology data related to mineral resources for the Doe Run Company.

His two-part presentation will focus on the important early account of lead mining in Missouri published by Henry R. Schoolcraft in 1819. The second part of his presentation will be about the geology of the Ozarks and why lead-zinc mineralization is found in this region.

To sign up for this program, visit an Ozark Regional Library branch or fill out our online registration by clicking on the event poster at ozarkregional.org. Call Ozark Regional Library-Ironton 573-546-2615 with any questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.